Dodgers vs. Royals: Game 1 prediction, odds and picks - June 14, MLB 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of this year's most formidable MLB sides. Yet, they hit another dead end as they lost to the defending World Series champions Texas Rangers 2-1. Dave Roberts and his men will next face the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series starting on June 14th.

The Dodgers' offense has been crumbling for the past few weeks, visible from their performance. Although they won Game 1 against the Rangers, their next two games were disasters. Roberts will look to resolve this problem so the team can get back to its winning ways.

The Royals are coming off a 2-1 series defeat against the New York Yankees. They won the series finale on Thursday and would want to keep building on this winning momentum.

Gavin Stone will start on the mound for the Dodgers. The starting pitcher has played and started 12 games so far. He has a 7-2 record, an ERA of 2.93, a WHIP of 1.24 and 53 strikeouts.

Cole Ragans will start on the mound for the Royals. The LHP has played and started 14 games for his side. He has a 4-4 record, an ERA of 3.08, a WHIP of 1.15 and 98 strikeouts.

The Dodgers are at the top of the NL West with a 42-28 record. The Royals are at the second spot in the AL Central division with a 40-30 record.

Dodgers vs. Royals Baseball betting odds

LA Dodgers -155 -1.5 (+135) U 8 -105 KC Royals +125 +1.5 (-160) O 8 -115

How to watch Dodgers vs. Royals?

Game 1 between the Dodgers and the Royals will start at 10.10 p.m. EDT at Dodgers Stadium. Fans can watch the match live on Sportsnet LA and tune in on the live streaming on Fubo TV.

Dodgers vs. Royals prediction

Both teams have faced each other 18 times. The Dodgers here have an upper hand over the Royals in this rivalry with a 10-8 record.

Apart from a few unfortunate defeats, the Dodgers' overall performance has been impressive. They are the favorites to win the first game of this series.

Players like Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Gavin Stone, Walker Buehler and Teoscar Hernandez have shown their worth. They will be the players to keep an eye on during this series.

For the Royals, Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Perez and Ragans have shone. They will be important for the Royals if they want to take the fight to the Dodgers head-on.

Prediction: LA Dodgers -1.5(+135)

