Julio Teheran News: 2x All-Star set to make his Mets debut Monday against former team Atlanta Braves

Julio Teheran is slated to make his New York Mets debut this weekend. The longtime starter was brought in to address the ailing pitching staff and its needs in New York, as the team has floundered to a 3-6 record. Much of their struggles can be linked to a thin pitching staff sans Kodai Senga, and Teheran was a much-needed addition.

He's penciled in to start today for the first time since he appeared in a few games in the 2023 season. Before that, he missed the entire 2022 season, so Julio Teheran hasn't pitched all that much over the last few seasons.

He will ironically face the team he's best known as a member of. The red-hot Atlanta Braves are facing the Mets, and Teheran will be on the other side. He spent the 2011 to 2019 seasons as their ace, earning his two All-Star bids.

Julio Teheran to face former club in first Mets start

Julio Teheran briefly played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers, as well as the Los Angeles Angels, but he has mostly been a Brave and he will get to visit his old stomping grounds.

Teheran is 33 years old and has only sparingly pitched over the last few seasons, so he's not going to singlehandedly turn the Mets season around. They did, however, win a series last time out.

It remains a difficult task for him to shut down the vaunted Braves lineup and it will be difficult for the team to win a four-game set against their rivals, but Teheran will try to get them started right.

Julio Teheran is back in Atlanta as the opposition

He will be opposite Charlie Morton, a veteran pitcher who has recently found a home in Atlanta. He's spent the last couple of seasons there and become a fan favorite like Teheran once was.

In the wake of the Spencer Strider injury and Max Fried's struggles, the Braves need quality pitching from wherever they can get it. On Monday, their opponent will have someone once known for bringing just that to their mound.

