Dodgers vs. White Sox: Game 1 Prediction, Odds and Picks - June 24, MLB 2024

After drawing the two-game freeway series against the LA Angels, the Dodgers are now set to face the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series starting on June 24 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Dodgers are coming off a 7-2 victory against the Angels on Saturday. Dave Roberts and his men would surely look to build on their winning momentum and put pressure on the White Sox early on in this series by winning Game 1 on Monday.

The White Sox, on the other hand, are coming off a 2-1 series loss against the Detroit Tigers after losing 11-2 in the series finale. They should provide a tough fight against a formidable opponent such as the Dodgers and try their best to get back on the winning track.

James Paxton will start for the Dodgers during Monday's series opener. The veteran LHP has started 13 games this season with a 7-1 record. He has an ERA of 3.65, a WHIP of 1.31 and 43 strikeouts this regular season.

Garrett Crochet will start for the White Sox on the mound. The 25-year-old LHP has started 16 games, holding a 6-6 record. He has an ERA of 3.25, a WHIP of 0.95 and 124 strikeouts.

The Dodgers currently lead the NL West with a 48-31 record, while the White Sox are at the bottom of the AL Central division with a 21-58 record.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Baseball Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers -135 -1.5 (+120) O 8 (-110) Chicago White Sox +115 +1.5 (-145) U 8 (-110)

Where to watch the Dodgers vs. White Sox?

Game 1 of this series between the Dodgers and the White Sox will start at 8:10 PM EDT. Fans can view this game on SportNetLA. The online streaming of this game will be available on FUBO TV.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Prediction

Over the years in the MLB, the Dodgers and White Sox have locked horns 31 times. The White Sox have an upper hand in this rivalry with a 16-15 record.

The Dodgers have been one of the most formidable teams in the MLB this regular season. With the dominant performances they have shown this year till now, the Dodgers are favored to win the first game of this series.

Even though they are missing a few of their key stars, like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Mookie Betts, due to injury, players like Shohei Ohtani and James Paxton are doing well to fill in those gaps. Others like Freddie Freeman, Gavin Lux, and Tyler Glasnow have all been in good form throughout this season. These stars will play an important role for the Dodgers in this series.

White Sox haven't had a great start to this season. However, they have shown signs of their capabilities quite a few times this season. Although they are the underdogs in this series, they will take the fight to the Dodgers head-on and do everything to get out of their current slump.

Players like Gavin Sheets, Andrew Vaughn, Paul DeJong and Tommy Pham have been decent this season. They will play an important role for the White Sox in this series against Dave Roberts and his men.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+120).

