Dodgers vs Yankees: In-Depth Analysis and Expert Betting Predictions for June 9

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will conclude their highly anticipated series on Sunday night. The Yankees are trying to avoid a debilitating sweep at home, and the Dodgers are attempting to truly assert their dominance in 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup, including pitcher stats and betting odds.

Luis Gil vs. Dodgers Offense

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luis Gil has blossomed into one of the best pitchers in baseball. He is 8-1 with a 1.82 ERA. He has an astonishing 85 strikeouts in 69.2 innings. This will be his greatest test yet, though.

Luis Gil will take on the Dodgers today

After winning May AL Rookie and Pitcher of the Month, his June started off in excellent fashion as well. However, facing players of Mookie Betts' and Shohei Ohtani's caliber will be more challenging for Gil.

Trending

Since he's a rookie with sparse MLB action prior to 2024, Gil doesn't have a lot of matchups with any of the hitters on the opposite side, so it'll be unfamiliar for both squads.

Tyler Glasnow vs. Yankees Offense

Tyler Glasnow has ample experience with the Yankees. The starting pitcher spent most of his career facing them for the Tampa Bay Rays. This season, he's 6-4 with a 2.93 ERA. He has struck out 104 batters in just 80 innings.

He has nine career appearances vs. the Yankees. He is 6-4 in those matchups with a 2.74 ERA. He has added 63 strikeouts during those nine starts.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Head-to-Head

The Yankees and Dodgers have been playing against since 2004, though with some different names. Since they're in different leagues, these two franchises have only met 21 times thus far. The Dodgers' 11-3 victory on Saturday gave them an 11-10 record.

Can the Dodgers complete the sweep?

Of course, the Dodgers are 2-0 against the Yankees in 2024 despite playing both contests on the road.

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds and Analysis

Moneyline Odds:

Dodgers -125

Yankees +105

The oddsmakers are rolling with the hot team. While the Yankees may get the much-needed return of Juan Soto tonight, that is no guarantee. So far, the Dodgers offense has looked much more potent than the Yankees, who've mustered just four runs in 20 innings of play.

Over/Under:

7.5 runs (Over -115, Under -105)

Since these two teams have true aces on the mound tonight, the oddsmakers expect this to be a relatively close matchup. They believe the two teams won't combine for more than seven runs.

Part of this may also be due to the fact that the Yankees, outside of Aaron Judge, have been completely nonexistent at the plate in this series. That might not change against Glasnow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback