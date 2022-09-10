"Does Aaron Hicks announce his retirement tomorrow?" "Fu****g loser!" - New York Yankees fans rip outfielder Aaron Hicks following defensive blunders in left field

The New York Yankees faced off in a critical series opener against division rival Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. During the game, outfielder Aaron Hicks made two defensive blunders in left field that resulted in a three-run fourth inning for the Rays.

The first blunder by the New York Yankees outfielder came from a flyball down the left field line, resulting in two runners to score.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Hicks drops the ball down the line, doesn't realize it was a fair ball and the Rays score 2. 3-0 Rays Hicks drops the ball down the line, doesn't realize it was a fair ball and the Rays score 2. 3-0 Rays https://t.co/6Y172KXIz3

Hicks' second miscue came on a fly ball once again, allowing the ball to go over his head and result in another run scored for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Hicks allows another balls to drop and the Rays take a 4-0 lead. Hicks allows another balls to drop and the Rays take a 4-0 lead. https://t.co/ReRF8Do333

Fans became loudly upset, booing Aaron Hicks and even calling him Joey Gallo.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Yankee Stadium with some Joey Gallo chants after Aaron Hicks' miscues in the field Yankee Stadium with some Joey Gallo chants after Aaron Hicks' miscues in the field https://t.co/0iMFhxdHvd

This had many fans enraged on Twitter. One fan wonders if Aaron Hicks will announce his retirement, even though it will likely not happen.

An absolutely horrible display of defense.

Aaron Hicks is an embarrassment to some Yankees fans.

Between struggling at the plate and now on the field, fans simply want him off the team.

Hicks has a batting average of .211 after tonight's game and with these defensive errors, he is virtually unplayable at this point.

Fans wanted him pulled from the game. And that's exactly what happened.

Following this horrible display of defense, Aaron Hicks was pulled from the game.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Aaron Hicks has been pulled from the game. Estevan Florial takes over in left field. Aaron Hicks has been pulled from the game. Estevan Florial takes over in left field.

This had Barstool Sports podcaster Eric Hubbs rejoice that Hicks was pulled from the game.

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs Hahaha they took Aaron Hicks out of the game. Fucking loser Hahaha they took Aaron Hicks out of the game. Fucking loser

The New York Yankees battle to stay ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings

Overall, a brutal series of plays by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks. This was a horrible effort in a critical series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The New York Yankees have limited options in the outfield with the injury of Andrew Benintendi, but there has to be way better options other than Aaron Hicks.

At this point, the New York Yankees need to consider designating him for assignment, because he has little to no value on the team.

