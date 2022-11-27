Does Nolan Arenado have a wife? Tracking relationship timeline of 7x MLB All-Star

Nolan Arenado is one of the best third baseman of all time. His 155 defensive runs saved over 10 seasons is absolutely astounding. Most players would love to have a season with 15, but that's his average. In seven of those 10 seasons, he's been named an All-Star and was an MVP finalist this season.

He's had plenty of success on the field, in both Colorado with the Rockies and in his current home, St. Louis.

How well has he fared off the field? Arenado is married. He and his high school sweetheart Laura Kwan tied the knot three years ago. In August of this year, they welcomed their first child together into the world- a daughter.

The two officially wed in December of 2019, so their three-year anniversary is coming soon. Since she was his high school sweetheart, Arenado has largely been uninvolved in the dating pool for a long time.

He is one of the few who met someone very young, stayed together for a long time (the third baseman was in high school about a decade before he got married) and eventually got married.

They currently only have the one daughter and it will probably be a while before they have any more if that is what they choose to do since their daughter is not yet three months old.

Arenado is 31 years old and his wife is about the same age as he is.

Who is Laura Kwan? All about Nolan Arenado's wife

Both the MLB superstar and his eventual wife attended El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California. They have been together since 2009, according to most estimates. That was their senior year.

Neither the baseball player or his wife have very much social media presence. They're a pretty private couple, despite one of them being an MVP finalist in one of the major American sports leagues.

Kwan is Asian-American and has one sister. Her father is Chinese-American and her mother is American. She is the dedicated partner to her husband and supports him wholly.

