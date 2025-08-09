  • home icon
"Doesn't look like he aged at all" - Clayton Kershaw opens up on battling Max Scherzer after joining exclusive 3000 strikeout club

By Daniel Santiago
Published Aug 09, 2025 19:22 GMT
In has been almost 17 years since Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer first locked horns on the mound. The first time the pair met was on September 7, 2008 when Kershaw's Dodgers hosted Scherzer's D'backs. Interestingly enough, the then-rookies were fill-in starters for what should have been a matchup between to of the game's greatest hurlers in Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson.

Fast forward to today and both Kershaw and Scherzer have found themselves as a part of the trio (with Justin Verlander) that defined this generation of pitchers. In just the second-ever regular season battle (four in total) between the two on Friday night, it was the Dodgers' curve ball connoisseur in a showdown against Mad Max.

After the game, Kershaw shared his thoughts about his duel with Scherzer and the gravity of belonging in the same category as the latter.

"Pitching against Scherzer, you know that you're going to have a battle on your hands," Kershaw said. "He threw the ball really well tonight. The ball's coming out really welland the guys are saying that his fast ball still has a lot of jump to it," he added. (0:18-0:27)

Clayton Kershaw also acknowledged his latest accomplishment by being the most recent member and just the 20th player in league history to be a part of the 3,000 strikeouts club. In addition, the lefty also noted the same accolade that Scherzer reached as it was the Blue Jays pitcher that achieved the feat just before him.

"It's not lost on me and I think it's really cool that Scherzer was the guy right before me to get to 3,000 [strikeouts] and I got to play with him and compete against him basically out whole careers. I think it's really cool that we got to do this in our first year and I don't know if it's our last year but towards the end for sure. So it's been a fun ride getting to watch him and [Justin] Verlander." (0:28-0:54)
Both Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer made their MLB debut in 2008. Since then, they have amassed more than 3,000 punch outs and three Cy Youngs apiece. With the feats that they've accomplished throughout their storied careers, it should be expected that both would get inducted into the Hall of Fame one day.

Clayton Kershaw outduels Max Scherzer in battle of future Hall of Famers

Long-time Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw managed to outgun Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer in a battle of the best hurlers of this era. Kershaw pitched six innings of one-run ball on seven base hits, one walk, and four strikeouts.

Scherzer, meanwhile, surrendered two runs on six base hits with three walks and five punch outs in the same amount of innings as Kershaw. The major difference during Friday's game was the run support as the Dodgers managed to get five over the 68-win Blue Jays squad and end the score at 5-1.

After the game, the legends posed for a photo and swapped signed jerseys.

