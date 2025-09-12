"Doesn't seem Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor are aligned" - Ex-Phillies GM points major reason for Mets' struggles, contrasts with Bryce Harper and Co.

Former Philadelphia Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. shared his thoughts about the stark difference between the NL East rival Phillies and Mets as the season winds down. The two sides, who were neck-and-neck in the standings just a month ago, couldn't have any more differences when it comes to recent fortune.

The Phillies have won eight of their last 10 games, including a four-game sweep of the Mets. The latter, on the other hand, have lost six-straight and are now 11 games from the top spot in the NL East. Amid the slump, Amaro questioned the Mets' roster, particularly de facto leader Francisco Lindor and superstar Juan Soto's team relations, to that of his former organization that's spearheaded by star Bryce Harper.

"They really don't have any leadership. Soto is going nuts [numbers-wise]. I think one of the biggest issues right now is Lindor [who] has done nothing as of late. He's struggled and he's sort of supposed to be their catalyst," said Amaro on the most recent episode of The Phillies Show. (3:02-3:15)

After a brilliant first few months of the 2025 campaign, the Mets are now in danger of actually losing out on the postseason spots. They currently hold and are desperately clinging on to the final NL wild card spot with a 76-71 record with the surging Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants hot on their heels, both of which are just 1.5 games behind.

Amaro then compared the Mets' situation to that of Philadelphia's, a team which has actually contended for a World Series title in the past five years.

"I know [Carlos] Mendoza, the new [Mets] manager is trying to change the [culture]. But it's hard to change it when it seems like your two biggest stars are not aligned. It doesn't feel like from my understanding, that Sotto and Lindor are aligned. When you're not aligned and your big boys aren't aligned like the Phillies are aligned. You got Schwarber, J.T. [Realmuto], [Trea] Turner, and [Bryce] Harper, all those big boys, they're all aligned." (3:30-4:04)

"I think all those [Philly] guys are aligned to do one thing. I'm not sure if the goal for the Mets is to win a World Series. I don't know that the goal for that organization is to win a World Series. I know that the goal for that club in Philadelphia is." (4:15-4:23)

Phillies shockingly dismantle Mets in potential postseason series matchup

The Phillies took all four games at home against their bitter NL East opponent Mets in what could be a preview of a playoff matchup this year. Philly took a slim 1-0 victory in the series opener before dismantling the Mets 9-3 and 11-3 in the succeeding fixtures. Finally, they came from a four-run deficit from the first inning to close out the series with a 6-4 victory.

With the sudden surge with just around 18 games left behind in the regular season, Philadelphia is now poised to claim the NL East for the first time since 2011.

