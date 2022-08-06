“Doing everything except calling up Peraza” “We don’t care” - New York Yankees fans react to recent roster changes as team gears up for series in St. Louis

The New York Yankees will play a pivotal interleague series this weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals starting tonight. Prior to tonight's action, the Yankees made a notable roster move.

The New York Yankees claimed pitcher Luke Bard off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and have optioned him to Triple-A Scranton. Bard appeared in eight games for the Rays and compiled an excellent 1.93 ERA in 14 innings pitched.

"Earlier today, the Yankees claimed RHP Luke Bard off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wikes-Barre." -Yankees

This is a low-risk waiver claim by the Yankees that could end up being a critical piece for a playoff run. Many Yankees fans across Twitter reacted to the roster move.

Some fans hoped the Yankees would call up top prospect Oswald Peraza. Peraza is one of three shortstops in the Yankees minor league system who are in the team's top prospect rankings. While Isiah Kiner-Falefa has had a solid season at shortstop for the team, fans want to give the prospects a chance to shine.

Other fans simply do not care about the move.

One fan is wondering why this announcement was needed, given that the pitcher was assigned to Triple-A.

Fans wanted the team to acquire Pablo Lopez from the Miami Marlins instead of a deal like this.

This is a good move by the Yankees as Bard has shown some moderate success at the MLB level. It will be interesting to see whether or not he gets a shot to show what he is capable of at some point this season.

New York Yankees open up three-game series in St. Louis

Aaron Judge and New York Yankees teammates celebrate a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

The Yankees (70-36) travel to St. Louis tonight for a critical weekend series against the Cardinals (57-48). Two of the most storied franchises match up for the series with some of the game's best players.

Tonight's game starts at 8:15 p.m. EDT with Nestor Cortes facing off against Dakota Hudson. Tomorrow's contest is on the biggest stage on FOX as Jordan Montgomery makes his Cardinals debut against his former team. Sunday's matchup features veteran Adam Wainwright going up against the New York Yankees' powerful lineup.

Both teams have playoff aspirations. It will be exciting to watch the action unfold. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

