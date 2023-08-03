Domingo German Alcohol Abuse: Yankees likely to use $3,200,000 pitcher as replacement for the season

After having confirmed that starting pitcher Domingo German will miss the remainder of the season, Nestor Cortes has been called up as the first choice to replace him in the New York Yankees bullpen.

The 28-year-old has been out of the MLB since the end of May, and his rehab stint in the minor leagues is likely to be cut short due to Domingo's unavailability. Cortes had just made his second rehab start but is now likely to be pitching against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Cortes returned for his third stint with the Yankees in 2020 and earned his place in the rotation in 2021. In 2022, he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and established himself as a major force in the MLB. At the start of 2023, Cortes signed a one-year, $3.2 million deal with the club.

However, he had a dismal start to the 2023 campaign, with a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts after which he was sidelined due to a left rotator cuff strain. Furthermore, after losing two months due to the shoulder injury, he is now rearing to make his way make into the majors.

Domingo German's submission to inpatient treatment for his alcohol abuse issues opens the path for Cortes to make his return.

Taking a look at the Yankees' starting rotation as Nestor Cortes replaces Domingo German

Nestor Cortes is expected to make his return for the New York Yankees in their series against the Houston Astros over the weekend. With him back in the mix and German out for the season, the Yankees will have addition to their starting rotation of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Clarke Schmidt for the remainder of the season.

Provided they all remain fit, the Yankees find themselves with a rotation that is more than capable of getting them the wins needed for a Wild Card spot in the postseason. With slugger Aaron Judge also back in action following his injury, the Bombers will look to make a final push in their MLB campaign.