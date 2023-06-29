Domingo German Contract: Breaking down salary details of Yankees pitcher after perfect game vs Athletics

New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German made headlines after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. The game ended 11-0 in favor of the Yankees as German managed to shut the Athletics offense without giving away a single hit.

It marked the first perfect game of the season and only the 24th in MLB history.

Domingo German has spent his entire MLB career with the New York Yankees. After being signed as an international free agent by the Florida Marlins in 2009, he was traded to the Yankees in 2014 and went on to make his MLB debut in 2017.

Ahead of the 2023 season, German signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the New York team in January and will enter arbitration next year.

German made history on Wednesday by throwing only the fourth perfect game in Yankees history. The 30-year-old Dominican struck out nine batters in 99 pitches through the evening. He received an ovation from the crowd after completing the historic feat, as his teammates cleared the dugout in celebration.

MLB @MLB Domingo Germán pitches the first perfect game since 2012! Domingo Germán pitches the first perfect game since 2012! https://t.co/PWqwsDCh2B

MLB @MLB 27 up. 27 down.



The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán. 27 up. 27 down.The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán. https://t.co/SyUJb0cKm6

Domingo German breaks poor run of form with historic feat

After a decent start to the 2023 MLB campaign, the New York Yankees pitcher was having a rough couple of weeks before Wednesday.

He had had two horrible outings against the Red Sox and the Mariners, having to be pulled out in less than three innings, after already thrown the game away.

New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics

His victory on Wednesday took his record to 5-5 for the season, showing perfectly the mixed bag of results he has managed this year.

Nonetheless, his historic perfect game against the Oakland A's is an encouraging sign from the Dominican, who will hope to carry the momentum into the coming weeks.

