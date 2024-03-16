Domingo German News: Former Yankees pitcher joins Pittsburgh Pirates on $1,500,000 deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a significant move by reportedly acquiring right-hand pitcher, Domingo German on a one-year, $1.5 million deal with a mutual option for the 2025 season. This move comes after weeks of rumors linking German with the Pirates, who were looking to bolster their starting rotation.

Expand Tweet

German became a free-agent after the New York Yankees tried to send him to the minor leagues, a move he refused, thus becoming a free-agent. This choice ended his time in New York, despite his notable achievement of throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history just five months prior.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 29-year-old right hander brings both on-field talent and off-field controversy to the Pittsburgh Pirates. German showed potential with a 4.56 ERA in 108.2 innings pitched last season, which included the historic perfect game. But his career has been hammered by inconsistency and problems off the field, such as a 2020 MLB ban for domestic violence and alcohol abuse.

Despite his skills, Domingo German has been a controversial player in later years.

German is a talented pitcher who could help the Pirates’ rotation, but there are still concerns about his dependability and character. With two players on the roster already carrying histories of domestic violence, German’s signing raises some concerns about team priorities and goals.

Domingo German pitched the 27th perfect game in the history of MLB. However, there are still concerns about his dependability and character.

If German remains healthy and stays out of trouble with the law, the Pirates could be positively affected by his arrival. However, his new contract also underscores issues with player conduct and accountability, which have been controversial in Major League Baseball lately.

As the 2024 regular season approaches, Domingo German’s addition to the Pirates adds both intrigue and controversy to a rebuilding team that had been looking to fortify their pitching staff. With a new opportunity, the Dominican player will be tasked with carrying the team back to winning, and will have to face conversations regarding his behavior and ethics in general.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.