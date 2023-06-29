Domingo German of the New York Yankees etched his name in the annals of MLB history by throwing the 24th perfect game.

The thrilling performance unfolded at the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday, as the right-hander flawlessly maneuvered his way through the struggling Oakland Athletics lineup, retiring all 27 batters he faced. As the final out was recorded, sealing German's perfect game, the stadium erupted in a mix of awe and disbelief.

The elation extended beyond the confines of the baseball diamond, as Domingo's wife, Mara Vega took to Instagram to express her thrill, relishing in the milestone her husban achieved. Her emotions mirrored those of countless Yankee fans who embraced the moment with unbridled enthusiasm. She posted:

"Perfect Game. You don't know how great happiness I feel for you, because you deserve it, because you have worked hard for this, because I'm so proud, because God is not wrong and is changing tears of pain for tears of joy because it's worth it fight every day to keep growing, because from mistakes you learn, because I would like to say so many things but I have no plans, God is good. 28 / June / 2023 Unforgettable, so excited."

Domingo also etched his name in the Yankees' illustrious record books by throwing the fourth perfect game in franchise history.

With the extraordinary feat, Domingo German joined the elite company of legendary Yankees pitchers Don Larsen, David Wells and David Cone.

Domingo German was suspended by MLB for domestic violence

New York Yankees star Domingo German with his wife, Mara Vega.

In January 2020, New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German found himself at the center of a highly controversial and troubling incident that resulted in serious consequences for both his personal and professional life.

The MLB took swift action, imposing an 81-game suspension on German following his involvement in a domestic violence incident with his then-girlfriend and now wife, Mara Vega.

It occurred in September 2019 when German resorted to slapping Mara at a charity event. However, the distressing incident did not conclude with the act of slapping alone.

As the night progressed, the situation further deteriorated, with Domingo German's girlfriend seeking safety by hiding in a locked room to protect herself from German's violent behavior.

Feeling threatened and terrified, she reached out for help, contacting the wife of one of German's teammates, who promptly took action. In a display of concern, the teammate and his wife immediately drove to German's home late at night, recognizing the urgency of the situation.

The teammate's wife graciously offered a safe haven for German's girlfriend, providing support during the heated situation. The teammate, who remains unnamed, acted as a mediator, attempting to calm German down and diffuse the tension. However, Vega didn't dial 911.

The incident was brought to the attention by a staff member of the Yankees, who was informed about it by German's girlfriend. Three years down the line, Domingo German and Mara Vega have triumphed over the turbulent circumstances that life threw their way and are now married.

In the early months of the year, their love story was further enriched with the arrival of their third child.

The pair already have a nine-year-old boy and a four-year-old daughter.

