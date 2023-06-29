New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German grabbed headlines after throwing a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday evening.

The Dominican shut out the Oakland offense over nine innings without allowing a single hit or a batter to reach base. The historic achievement was the 24th in the entire history of the MLB.

Fans were left amazed by the feat and took to social media to praise the 30-year-old pitcher.

MLB @MLB 27 up. 27 down.



The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán. 27 up. 27 down.The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán. https://t.co/SyUJb0cKm6

ToxicroakSR @toxicroakgaming Domingo German is the GOAT… first perfect game in 11 years for the MLB. I’m a Yankees fan, and saw him pitch last year coming off injury against the Astros Domingo German is the GOAT… first perfect game in 11 years for the MLB. I’m a Yankees fan, and saw him pitch last year coming off injury against the Astros⚾️⚾️⚾️

Brent Paige @BPaige007 A Perfect game for Domingo German!!! 4th perfect game in Yankees history. What a time to be Alive. A Perfect game for Domingo German!!! 4th perfect game in Yankees history. What a time to be Alive.

Lmao GPT @LmaoGPT @MLB @Yankees Great job! It only took 9 years to see another perfect game. Maybe we should start awarding participation trophies in baseball too. @MLB @Yankees Great job! It only took 9 years to see another perfect game. Maybe we should start awarding participation trophies in baseball too. 🏆

Ray Santiago 🇩🇴🇵🇷 @RaySanti Quite the year it's been for Domingo German, huh? Quite the year it's been for Domingo German, huh?

Joseph “Joe Mama” Mother @themccpin People STILL cant wrap their head around the fact that Domingo German has grown as a person and is happy with his wife and theyve had kids since the incident, again forgiveness is a foreign concept to Twitter People STILL cant wrap their head around the fact that Domingo German has grown as a person and is happy with his wife and theyve had kids since the incident, again forgiveness is a foreign concept to Twitter

Mario Gabelli @MarioGabelli Perfect game …Yanks pitcher Domingo German does it …# 24 on all time list Perfect game …Yanks pitcher Domingo German does it …# 24 on all time list

While German had been a fringe pitcher for most of his MLB career since joining the New York Yankees in 2014, he certainly made his mark with the remarkable feat. This has no doubt been the highlight of the pitcher's career, who was struggling in the MLB prior to Wednesday's game.

Domingo German became only the fourth player in Yankees history to successfully complete a perfect game, the first since David Cone did it in 1999. At the back of two horrendous outings in which the pitcher was pulled in less than four innings, German surprised everyone with his excellent performance.

The Dominican struck out the likes of Jonah Bride, Ryan Noda and Esteury Ruiz to complete the rare feat. Fans were left amazed and took to social media to share their reactions.

"He is the GOAT… first perfect game in 11 years for the MLB," wrote one fan on Twitter. "4th perfect game in Yankees history. What a time to be alive," added another.

Domingo German proves critics wrong after perfect game

Domingo German's last two games prior to Wednesday's masterclass attracted a lot of criticism from New York Yankees fans. The Dominican had given away seven runs in two innings against the Boston Red Sox and another eight runs in less than four innings against the Seattle Mariners.

However, his historic feat in the MLB came in the perfect time to silence all those who doubted him. It is natural for a talented player to go through a rough patch in such a long season, and German showed everyone exactly what he's capable of when he's having a good day.

