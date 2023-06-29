New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German grabbed headlines after throwing a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday evening.
The Dominican shut out the Oakland offense over nine innings without allowing a single hit or a batter to reach base. The historic achievement was the 24th in the entire history of the MLB.
Fans were left amazed by the feat and took to social media to praise the 30-year-old pitcher.
While German had been a fringe pitcher for most of his MLB career since joining the New York Yankees in 2014, he certainly made his mark with the remarkable feat. This has no doubt been the highlight of the pitcher's career, who was struggling in the MLB prior to Wednesday's game.
Domingo German became only the fourth player in Yankees history to successfully complete a perfect game, the first since David Cone did it in 1999. At the back of two horrendous outings in which the pitcher was pulled in less than four innings, German surprised everyone with his excellent performance.
The Dominican struck out the likes of Jonah Bride, Ryan Noda and Esteury Ruiz to complete the rare feat. Fans were left amazed and took to social media to share their reactions.
"He is the GOAT… first perfect game in 11 years for the MLB," wrote one fan on Twitter. "4th perfect game in Yankees history. What a time to be alive," added another.
Domingo German proves critics wrong after perfect game
Domingo German's last two games prior to Wednesday's masterclass attracted a lot of criticism from New York Yankees fans. The Dominican had given away seven runs in two innings against the Boston Red Sox and another eight runs in less than four innings against the Seattle Mariners.
However, his historic feat in the MLB came in the perfect time to silence all those who doubted him. It is natural for a talented player to go through a rough patch in such a long season, and German showed everyone exactly what he's capable of when he's having a good day.