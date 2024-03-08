"Don't be afraid out there" - Brayan Bello recalls Red Sox icon Pedro Martinez's words of wisdom following $55 million extension

Brayan Bello is set to remain with the Boston Red Sox for the next six years after agreeing to a $55 million extension. The deal will also include a seventh-year club option for $21 million.

The Red Sox were keen on promoting homegrown starting pitchers. Bello was a perfect fit with the numbers on his side. The 24-year-old has taken guidance from former Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez.

Following his $55 million extension, Bello recalled the advice he received from Martinez during the offseason period.

"Don't be afraid out there, just throw what you're going to throw with conviction," Bello repeated Martinez's words.

Bello is one of the most talented pitchers in the Red Sox starting rotation. Martinez has been a guiding force for the young star, providing words of wisdom and helping him with a new grip on his slider.

The Hall of Famer helped him master his slider during the offseason, and Bello is all set to take it to the game.

Red Sox manager Alex Corra praises Brayan Bello

The franchise is happy with Brayan Bello and his performance, including Red Sox manager Alex Corra. The young pitcher has several fans in the clubhouse and Corra believes he's in a great spot.

"He's in a great spot, he has a lot of fans in the clubhouse," Corra said.

Bello is expected to start against the Seattle Mariners in the second regular season game. He will pitch alongside Nick Pivetta and other talented pitchers in the starting rotation.

Brayan Bello has been working hard in spring training and is all set to compete in the upcoming season. In 2023 MLB season, he finished with a 12-11 record and a 4.24 ERA. The Red Sox are confident about Bello as he is expected to play a vital role this season.

With Lucas Giolito sidelined due to his right elbow injury, Bello will need to step in and pick up the pace for the team. Bello has enough support from his team and guidance from veteran Pedro Martinez.

With the regular season just around the corner, we will see a lot of action from Bello as he is expected to start pitching right after opening day.

