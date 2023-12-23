“Don’t ask me what sport she was playing”: Olivia Dunne faces fan banter over recent 'Dual Sport Athlete' claim in viral reel

Famed LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne is gearing up to contest the NCAA gymnastics championships in April of next year in Fort Worth, TX. Pre-season training is in full swing, as TikTok shared many training videos on her social media handles. In one video she shared on Instagram, she was seen shooting hoops with fellow teammates like a ballerina.

"Put us in" - livvydunne

Many followers and fans trolled the SI swimsuit model on her Instagram post.

Fan Reactions: Trolling Olivia Dunne for her basketball practice video on Instagram.

"Don’t ask me what sport she was playing" - dan_pazzar

"I f**** hate livvy she knows exactly what she's doing in these videos" - bradleysheranian

"Not a good dual sport athelte since she airballed the 1st 2 shots" - _chris.davidson_

December is often a busy month for college gymnasts. They prepare for the NCAA Finals in April, which will be played out in Fort Worth, Texas. When the athletes start their pre-season training in Fort Worth next year, Dunne will be the main attraction in the women's gymnastics championship.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the faces of NIL-level college athletics. The LSU gymnastics standout became the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA and gained opportunities through her social media presence.

Dunne's anticipated yearly profits from her name, image and likeness are approximately $3.5 million, based on On3's NIL tracker. In 2023, Dunne collaborated with American Eagle Outfitters, Body Armour, ESPN, Motorola and Sports Illustrated.

With stardom comes some backlashes, and Dunne has received many before. But the star powers through all of them as she realizes her worth and feels she can effectively manage her sports and social media influencer careers.

Olivia Dunne is in a relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes

LSU was probably the catalyst for Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' relationship. During Skenes' year-long attendance, the baseball club won the 2023 Men's College World Series with his assistance. In addition, he was selected as the College World Series Most Outstanding Player in 2023, the National Player of the Year in 2023 and the National Pitcher of the Year in 2023.

"Paul Skenes had this to say about his relationship with Olivia Dunne, after being spotted at his minor league games. Power couple" - BootKreweMedia

The No. 1 draft pick, Skenes, signed a historic Major League Baseball contract with the Pirates in July 2023. With his $9.2 million signing bonus, he broke the previous record set by Spencer Torkelson, who signed with the Detroit Tigers in 2020, which was $8.4 million.

