  • "Don't die in practice" - Elly De La Cruz offers amusing advice for 25-year-old Reds teammate

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 04, 2025 10:33 GMT
MLB: AUG 23 Reds at Angels - Game 2 - Source: Getty
Elly De La Cruz offers amusing advice for 25-year-old Reds teammate - Source: Getty

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz was among the ones happy seeing Matt McLain back in the lineup. McLain missed the entirety of last season due to shoulder surgery, done to repair the labrum and some damaged cartilage.

De La Cruz and McLain are sometimes referred to as Batman & Robin of the clubhouse. When asked who's who, De La Cruz said that he's the Batman, as he's taller than McLain.

During the interview in the dugout during the Monday night game between the Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers, De La Cruz gave an amusing advice to McLain to not show overcommitment during the spring training games.

"Yeah I'm really happy to have him back," De La Cruz told the reporter. "I just reminded him every day like stay safe for the season. Don't die in practice."
After being picked 17th overall in the 2021 MLB draft, McLain made his major league debut in 2023. He played 89 games, slashing .290/.357/.507 with 16 home runs, 50 RBI and 14 stolen bases before going down with with a right oblique strain. His rehab didn't go well, as he aggravated the injury.

Having missed the entirety of the 2024 season, McLain is looking forward to contributing to the Reds in 2025.

Matt McLain praises Elly De La Cruz's playstyle

Elly De La Cruz has become the new symbol of speed in the majors after he led the league in stolen bases (67). Moreover, he also hit 25 home runs and 76 RBIs with a .259 batting average.

Analyst expects a big year for De La Cruz in 2025 and Matt McLain's praise for him seconds that.

"He just does stuff that you know, nobody else can do and everyone sees that he runs fast and everyone hits the ball harder," McLain said on MLB Network Radio.
"And everyone throws the ball harder than everyone makes crazy plays. So he's a good guy to have in your dugout and not on the other side. So being the same lineup with him, it's like hey, I'm gonna get on he's gonna hit me in or vice versa."
Let's see if Elly De La Cruz can do a repeat or even better in the upcoming 2025 season.

Edited by Bhargav
