"Don't even think about letting Trea leave L.A." "Nooo please don't leave us" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans fear losing star Trea Turner to free agency during the offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been absolutely rolling this season. They are the best team in all of MLB with a 98-44 record. They have already clinched their division and are getting ready to make a deep postseason run to compete for a World Series title.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most balanced lineups in all of baseball. They are led offensively by players like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Trea Turner. On the pitching side, the Dodgers have an incredible staff backed by Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias.

The Dodgers are the frontrunners to win the World Series. Fans of the team should enjoy the team they have this year as the roster may look a little different next year.

ocregister.com/2022/09/14/dod… The perception is that Florida native Trea Turner will want to return to the East Coast in free agency. He helped create that perception. "Yeah, I’m from the East Coast. Would I like to go back? Sure. But I think L.A.’s been really good to me." The perception is that Florida native Trea Turner will want to return to the East Coast in free agency. He helped create that perception. "Yeah, I’m from the East Coast. Would I like to go back? Sure. But I think L.A.’s been really good to me."ocregister.com/2022/09/14/dod…

"Yeah, I'm from the East Coast. Would I like to go back? Sure. But I think L.A.'s been really good to me" - Trea Turner

Trea Turner seems to be opening the door up to his free agency. The shortstop would be a highly sought after free agent. Turner has game-changing speed along with a great glove. Along with that, Turner can hold his own at the plate. He is hitting .305 with 20 home runs and 24 stolen bases.

Losing a player of this caliber will hurt the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner is a complete five-tool player and immediately impacts the team for the better. L.A. fans do not want to see their shortstop go at the end of the season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers cannot afford to lose a player like Trea Turner

He is one of the best shortstops in the league. He has committed to team USA in the World Baseball Classic and will more than likely be the starter over Tim Anderson. L.A. fans want to see Turner and the team reach an agreement.

If the Dodgers and Turner cannot come to an agreement during the offseason, he has hinted that he would enjoy going back to the East Coast. He was born and raised in Florida.

He spent his first seven seasons in the MLB with the Washington Nationals. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the trade deadline last year.

It will be exciting to see Turner and the Dodgers try and fight for a World Series title this year. Turner, who won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019, will be a key piece in their run this year. Fans are hoping Turner will lead the team to World Series pushes for years to come.

