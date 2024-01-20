"Don't f**g touch me" - When former Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer did not appreciate Dave Roberts' encouraging pat

During the 2021 season, Max Scherzer was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers to play for manager Dave Roberts. It ended a seven-year tenure with the Washington Nationals, where he was a fan favorite.

During his lone season in LA, Scherzer was dominant. He compiled a 7-0 record with a 1.98 ERA across 68.1 innings of work. With him, the Dodgers starting pitching staff was elite.

However, during a game, there was some friction between Scherzer and Roberts. During Scherzer's first start, Roberts gave him encouraging words and a pat on the butt, which is common in professional sports. But Scherzer wanted no part in that and made that abundantly clear. Roberts reminisced on the matter on a Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.

"Don't f------ touch me," said Scherzer.

Dave Roberts initially did not hear what Max Scherzer said, but others in the dugout let him know the scoop on the fiery righty. Roberts went up to Scherzer to ask for some clarification.

"Hey man, did you just mumble something like, don't f------ touch me?" Roberts asked.

"Yeah, and I gave you the most tempered, most respectful way that I could say it because this is my job. I don't need any kind of congratulations or support, because it's my job," Scherzer replied, according to Roberts.

Dave Roberts was not the only one on the Dodgers to give Max Scherzer a pat on the butt that year

While much of the team, including Dave Roberts, knew of the Max Scherzer situation, one player slipped up. During a game, Billy McKinney attempted to give Scherzer a pat on the butt but immediately realized he had done wrong.

McKinney looked like a child who broke something valuable in his parents' house. He likely steered clear from eight-time All-Star for the rest of the game.

Scherzer spent that lone 2021 season with the Dodgers before signing a three-year deal with the New York Mets the following season. However, he was traded to the Texas Rangers by the deadline last season.

After the season, Scherzer had back surgery to correct a herniated disk. It will be interesting to see when he can get healthy enough to debut for the 2024 season because the Rangers need him.

