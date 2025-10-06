  • home icon
"Don't jinx the Jays!" "But we still beat your Red Sox" - Fans react as David Ortiz delivers savage reality check on Yankees' playoff dreams

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 06, 2025 04:57 GMT
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn
Fans react as David Ortiz delivers savage reality check on Yankees’ playoff dreams - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees' postseason journey is on the brink as the team suffered a second consecutive defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

The Yankees followed their disastrous 10-1 Game 1 loss with another brutal 13-7 loss on Sunday, pushing them to the brink of elimination. Following the game, when Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez talked about positivity from the players, Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz gave him a reality check, saying:

"They can bring Jesus back, and they're still going to Cancun. It's over. It's a wrap."
While Ortiz's comment had Rodriguez and Derek Jeter in stitches, fans were divided on social media.

"That big steroid user Bib Papi loves that the Yanks are losing. But we still beat your Red Sox."
"WHY DID HE HAVE TO SAY THAT.....Don't jinx the Jays man."
"Papi getting to rage bait Jeter and A-Rod on TV is going to make me so happy for the next 20 years."
"Why is he talking so much shit when his team was sent to Cancun by the Yankees?"
"No one hates the Yankees more then Ortiz, Vlad Jr and Ken Griffrey Jr."
Although Ortiz mocked the Yankees' chances of turning around things from a 2-0 deficit, the Bronx Bombers made it to the ALDS after bouncing back against the Boston Red Sox with consecutive wins in the ALWS.

David Ortiz showers praise on Yankees rookie after eliminating Red Sox

The Red Sox were eliminated from the postseason after Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler’s historic performance in the wild-card decider last week. David Ortiz praised the rookie for his remarkable postseason debut.

“The first game I saw him pitch, I was like, ‘They have another ace,'” Ortiz said. “He’s got it, bro. He’s got it. He’s got it.”

Schlittler’s performance also drew praise from Cy Young winner and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, who underwent a season-ending surgery before the start of the season.

“There’s different paths to greatness up here,” Cole said. “But certainly, this guy has come up and delivered right away. He’s got ‘it.’ I don’t know what ‘it’ is. It’s hard to define it. But he’s got it.”

The Yankees will either send Carlos Rodon or Schlittler on the mound for Game 3 of the ALDS with their season on the line.

