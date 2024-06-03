"Don't know how it's not an IL" -Giants skipper Bob Melvin expects another injured list stint for Blake Snell 

San Francisco Giants southpaw Blake Snell will likely see another stint on the injured list as he exited Sunday's game against the Yankees in the fifth inning with an injury. The team has reported the injury to be left groin tightness and has the pitcher scheduled for an MRI check on Monday.

Snell was up against Alex Verdugo when he seemed to have felt discomfort in his groin. Following his 97 mph fastball, Giants manager Bob Melvin and trainer Dave Groeschner attended him after which he was pulled out of the game by the manager.

On being asked by the reporters after the game, Melvin said Snell would likely spend some time on the IL.

"I don't think he's moving around worse than last time," Melvin said per TSN, "but I don't know how it's not an IL [situation]."

For now, Snell will likely be placed on the 15-day injured list and MRI reports will be evaluated for his recovery.

This was Snell's third start coming off an IL after suffering a left adductor strain earlier in the season, resulting in him missing 25 games.

Snell hasn't eclipsed the five innings mark this season and is still searching for his first victory. Last week he told USA Today's Bob Nightengale that his late signing which led him to miss most of spring training might have played a part in his uncharacteristic start to the season.

"It’s definitely a bummer and frustrating": Blake Snell upset by another injury setback

Blake Snell pitching for the San Francisco Giants

After the game, during the interaction with reporters, Blake Snell mentioned these injuries to be frustrating but acknowledged he needs to get better to avoid and overcome them.

"It feels the same, so we’ll see,” Snell told reporters. "The MRI will tell us and we’ll go from there. It’s definitely a bummer and frustrating, but got to look on to what’s next and attack that, get better and get back on the field."

Blake Snell, who signed a two-year $62 million deal in March is off to a 0-3 start with a 9.51 ERA across 23.2 innings pitched, a rare start for someone who is coming off a Cy Young winning season.

