"Don’t know wth this gotta do with baseball" "Great to celebrate all your fans" - Fans divided as Dodger Stadium celebrates LGBTQ+ pride night

On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated Pride Night in honor of the LGBTQ+ community. This was the 11th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, which started with the Pride Night party at 5:10 p.m. in the Centerfield Plaza.

The atmosphere at Chavez Ravine was palpable, as one of the biggest calendar events saw fans come in huge numbers to enjoy the occasion. The Dodgers' social media channel uploaded glimpses from the event, full of colors from the event.

The post invited reactions of all types, ranging from questions to celebrate other nights to standing in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Why not men's mental health night?" one fan asked in comment.

"The world would be a better place if we kept race, religion and sexual orientation out of sports," another wrote.

"Don’t know wth this gotta do with baseball," one wrote.

Others shared their support for such celebrations for a community that went unrecognized for a while.

"I love the fact the queer community lives RENT fREE in y’all’s heads. Happy Pride! And go Dodgers! 💙," one wrote.

"Yall gonna whine and complain EVERY year for this? Shuuut up already! ABURREN!!! Get over it. If you don’t have nothing nice to say don’t say shit! The world would be a better place if we all respected each others preferences. Worry about yourselves and THATS IT! My GOODNESS!!" another added.

"Every single person on this comment thread has a gay relative so the right answer is love and support. Be a human. Let’s go dodgers! 🌈," another commented.

Dodgers celebrate 11th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night with flurry of events

The festivities started with a Pride Night Party at 5:10 p.m. in the Centerfield Plaza. The plaza included a "Vogue Off" dance event as well as dancing instruction from Stud Country, a group recognized for its LGBTQ+ cowboy culture.

OutLoud Sports, the nation's original LGBTQ+ recreational sports league, played a kickball championship game in the Dodger outfield. Dodgers players and coaching staff wore special Pride-themed hats for the occasion.

