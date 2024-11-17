"Don't let this be another Patrick Corbin situation" - Fans react as Braves reportedly show early interest in Dodgers' WS champ Walker Buehler

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly interested in longtime Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Braves are showing interest in the 30-year-old free agent.

After missing a big part of the 2024 season, Buehler made a strong comeback in the postseason, playing a key role in the Dodgers' World Series victory. In Game 5 of the World Series against the New York Yankees, Buehler took the mound in the ninth inning and recorded the final out, sealing the Dodgers' victory.

With the Braves reportedly targeting Buehler to strengthen their bullpen, several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views.

“This would make me sick ngl but I want the man to get his bag. he’s more than earned it,” a fan said.

“To be fair he was ass all regular season, dont let this be another Patrick Corbin situation,” another fan said.

“Soon will be a Brave,” another fan said.

Many other fans reacted, with some urging the Dodgers to re-sign Walker Buehler.

“@Dodgers don’t get rid of him,” a comment read.

“He's a Dodger cut it out,” another said.

“Dammit @dodgers f**king re sign this man already!!!!!!,” another added.

Following his second career Tommy John surgery in 2022, Walker Buehler missed the entire 2023 season. He signed a one-year, $8.025 million contract for 2024, matching the deal from the previous season.

Walker Buehler had a tough 2024 season with the Dodgers

Walker Buehler's 2024 season was limited to just 16 starts due to injuries. Throughout the season, he posted a 1-6 record with a 5.38 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP in 75.1 innings pitched.

Buehler has spent his entire major league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion. Before the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series victory, Buehler played a key role in helping the team reach the World Series in 2017 and 2018.

Before his Tommy John surgery, Buehler delivered stellar performances for the Dodgers since his major league debut in 2017. Between 2017 and 2022, he compiled an impressive 46-16 record with Los Angeles.

