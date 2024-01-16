“Don’t let them set your limits” - Fans encourage Julio Rodriguez as Mariners star drops photos to celebrate latest realm of success

Julio Rodriguez shared an update with his fans on social media. The Seattle Mariners outfielder posted a series of pictures on his Instagram profile with a motivational message in the caption.

In the post, Rodriguez was seen sitting in front of a giant signboard featuring himself in a practice session. The signboard was an advertisement for the sports performance equipment and lifestyle pieces manufacturing brand, Oakley.

Fans took to the Instagram comments section to praise him.

"Don't let them set your limits," one fan wrote.

Instagram Comments on J-Rod's post

Julio Rodriguez has been one of the star performers in the Mariners lineup ever since he made his debut with the team in 2022. He won the 2022 Rookie of the Year award and continued his success with a second All-Star selection in 2023.

Having hailed from humble origins in the Dominican Republic, the center fielder has put a lot of hard work behind his success.

Julio Rodriguez spotted watching NFL game with Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres

J-Rod was seen watching the NFL first-round playoff clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles along with his compatriots from the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres.

With less than a month away for spring training to begin in Tampa itself, the three MLB stars decided to spend some time away before the season starts.

Julio Rodriguez was earlier in the season invited by the Seattle Seahawks to hoist their famous 12th Man flag at their home stadium, a tradition that the NFL team has followed for plenty of years.

