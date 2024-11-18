"Don't be mad" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro shares adorable apology note from daughters for sneaking cookie dough

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro share two daughters each from their previous relationships. A-Rod and his former wife Cynthia Scurtis are parents to Natasha and Ella, while Cordeiro is mother to Bella and Savannah with her ex, Laureano Cordeiro.

Cordeiro often keeps fresh sweet meal for their daughters. As she's strict on her diet regimen, her daughters find ways to cheat once in a while, and Sunday's post said it all.

The nurse-turned fitness trainer posted a sweat note left behind by her daughters, saying after eating half of a cookie dough Cordeiro had prepared. She posted the note on Instagram, which said:

"Dear Mom, me and Adele got way to hungry. Don't be mad. Let kids be kids," the note read.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro have played key roles in the development of their daughters. It was only last summer when all of them went for an Eurpoean vacation along with A-Rod. Moreover, Cordeiro wants to raise her daughters strong.

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, once revealed raising daughters to be strong, independent and kind

While Jaclyn Cordeiro is a protective mother, she wants to make sure her daughter builds their life independently and is strong and kind at the same time. She told Status Fitness Magazine in 2021 that her daughters are her primary source of "motivation and inspiration."

"I include them because I want them to see the hard work and dedication it takes to achieve goals," she told Oxygen. "Exposing my daughters to the entire process allows them to understand and respect what I do for a lifestyle."

Apart from her own daughters, Jaclyn Cordeiro has also built a healthy relationship with A-Rod's daughters, Natasha and Ella. Even when A-Rod and Cordeiro first started dating each other, they went Instagram official posing alongside his daughters in Christmas 2022.

With the holiday season approaching, more such familial moments will continue to emerge between the couple.

