"Don't matter if it's the fourth inning or ninth" - Astros reliever Ryan Pressly doesn't feel threatened by Josh Hader addition

The Houston Astros announced earlier this month that the club will use Josh Hader as their closer, bumping Ryan Pressly to a set-up role. This did not come as much as a surprise to many given Hader's track record as arguably the best closer in the MLB, as well as the financial commitment the team made to the All-Star.

"All-Star closer Josh Hader is signing a five-year, $95M contract with the Astros, per @JeffPassan" - @BleacherReport

In January, the Houston Astros signed Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract, taking one of the most coveted bullpen arms off the market. There were a number of teams linked to Hader, however, the Houston Astros opted to splash to cash. Partnering Josh Hader with Ryan Pressly helped the Astros make one of the strongest bullpen duos in the MLB.

Following the move, there were questions surrounding the club about whether Hader or Pressly would be the team's designated closer. The team did indeed announce that Hader would open the year as the team's closer, something that Pressly himself is fine with.

"Ryan Pressly said he’s completely on board with the addition of Hader and said the team got better. “I get paid to go get three outs. It don’t matter if it’s the fourth inning or ninth inning,” he said." - @brianmctaggart

When asked about the addition of Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly demonstrated why he is one of the most beloved teammates on the Houston Astros. “I get paid to go get three outs. It don’t matter if it’s the fourth inning or ninth inning,” Pressly said. This support from the 2022 World Series champ will not only help Hader adjust to his new club but also cultivate a team-first approach for the team.

Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader will form arguably the top one-two punch in the MLB

It will be a difficult road for any team facing the Houston Astros, especially if the game is tight in the late innings. The combination of Pressly and Hader, not to mention Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero, will be a nightmare for opposing batters.

Last season with the San Diego Padres, Hader continued his reign as arguably the best closer in baseball. The superstar earned the fifth All-Star selection of his career thanks to his dominant performances. Over 56.1 innings, Hader posted a dazzling 1.28 ERA with 33 saves and 85 strikeouts.

Pressly has also emerged as one of the best closers in the MLB over the last few seasons. Since 2020, the 35-year-old has appeared in 198.1 innings, posting a 2.99 ERA with 102 saves and 249 strikeouts.

