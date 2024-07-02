"Don't miss spring training lads" - Fans react after Diamondbacks place Jordan Montgomery on the 15-day IL with right knee inflammation

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery has struggled to get the ball rolling this season. He did not sign his new contract with Arizona until March 29, missing the entirety of spring training.

In his latest start, he lasted just 2.2 innings before being pulled and blowing up in the dugout. Now, the hard-throwing lefty will miss some time as he has been placed on the 15-day IL with right knee inflammation.

An injury would explain why Montgomery has not looked dominant this season after turning heads during the 2023 postseason. Over the course of 13 starts, he has compiled a 6-5 record with a concerning 6.44 ERA.

A move to the IL is not ideal as the club is still without Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez. However, the D-Backs recently welcomed back Zac Gallen from the injured list.

It did not take baseball fans long to respond to the situation on social media.

"Don't miss spring training lads" - one fan said.

"This is why we don't sit out spring training kids" - said another.

"Arguably the worst deal of the off-season" - said another.

Many blamed Jordan Montgomery's decision to sign so late as a reason for his right knee inflammation.

"Destroyed by Scott Boras" - said another.

"Scott Boras strikes again, but everybody’s got choices" - said another.

"MLB should ban Scott Boras" - said another.

Others have shifted the blame to superstar agent Scott Boras. Under his direction, he told Montgomery to wait it out and try and get the best contract he could but settled on a one-year deal.

Jordan Montgomery has looked rough so far with the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks - Jordan Montgomery (Image via the Arizona Republic)

It has been nothing but a struggle for Jordan Montgomery this year. He was viewed as somebody who would pair nicely alongside the Diamondbacks' tough rotation but has been a liability.

One statistic that has been going around is Montgomery's velocity decrease. He went from averaging 93 MPH on his sinker to 91.7 MPH, per MLB Trade Rumors.

Arizona will be tasked with finding a fifth starter while Montgomery tends to his knee injury. The team has not yet made it clear who that starter will be, but AZ Spports' Alex Weiner believes it could be Cristian Mena.

The D-Backs will have their work cut out for themselves as they start a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

