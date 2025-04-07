Donald Trump hails Shohei Ohtani’s “unthinkable” 50–50 season during Dodgers’ visit

What else is there to say about Shohei Ohtani that has not already been said? The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar continues to challenge what fans and experts think is possible on the baseball field. The Japanese sensation is one of the most unique athletes of all time thanks to his ability to racking up strikeouts as a pitcher, as well as crush home runs and steal bases at an incredible rate.

Thanks to his combination of speed and power, Shohei Ohtani became the first player in Major League Baseball history to record 50 home run and 50 stolen bases in the same season. It came a no surprise that Ohtani was named the National League MVP because of his dominance on the field.

This accomplishment was so extraordinary and impressive that even President of the United States Donald Trump spoke about it during the Los Angeles Dodgers' visit to the White House on Monday. Trump spoke about the team's success en route to a World Series title, while also praising Ohtani for his record-breaking season.

"He shattered all of those records last year, think of it, all of them, and he did something more because he became the first ever member of the 50-50 club. Hitting 54 home runs and 59 steals, an accomplishment unparalleled in 149 years of Major League Baseball. Think of that, that's just incredible," President Trump said of Ohtani's 2024 campaign.

Despite a strong season from New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, Shohei Ohtani ran away with the NL MVP Award. As if 54 home runs and 59 steals wasn't impressive enough, Ohtani was able to achieve this all while recovering from offseason UCL surgery. Donald Trump also referenced a monster 6-for-6 game from Ohtani that helped him reach this historic milestone.

"Even more incredible, Shohei clinched that achievement in what some are called the greatest game ever... Ohtani did the unthinkable and went 6-for-6 against the Miami Marlins with 3 homers, 10 RBIs, and a pair of stolen bases," Trump continued.

Shohei Ohtani continues to eye a return to the mound

It remains to be seen when or if Shohei Ohtani will find himself pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, however, he has continued to be building himself back up in the hopes of pitching this year.

Ohtani threw a 26-pitch bullpen session this past weekend and even though he has not been using his entire pitch arsenal, he reportedly threw a couple of his worldclass splitters. The Los Angeles Dodgers have so much pitching depth that they can continue to take their time with his recovery and building up process.

