Donald Trump slams MLB’s “stupidity” over “erroneous charges” against Roger Clemens, demands immediate HOF induction

Roger Clemens is a seven-time Cy Young winner but is yet to find his place in Cooperstown. His case continues to be highly debated because of long-standing allegations of performance-enhancing drug use. But, on Sunday, he received the biggest endorsement, directly from the Oval Office.U.S. President Donald Trump, who played golf with Clemens and his son, Kacy, took to Truth Social Sunday afternoon and blasted MLB for their “stupidity” in keeping the legendary pitcher out of the Hall of Fame. Trump didn't shy away in his praise for Clemens, writing:&quot;Roger Clemens was easily one of the few Greatest Pitchers of All Time, winning 354 Games, the Cy Young Award seven times (A Record, by a lot!), and played in six World Series, winning two! He was second to Nolan Ryan in most strike-outs, and he should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, NOW!&quot;Trump then spoke about unproven allegations regarding potential PED usage by Clemens.&quot;People think he took drugs, but nothing was proven,&quot; Trump continued. &quot;He never tested positive, and Roger, from the very beginning, totally denies it. He was just as great before those erroneous charges were leveled at him. That rumor has gone on for years, and there has been no evidence whatsoever that he was a 'druggie.'&quot;Trump compared Clemens’ exclusion from Cooperstown to Pete Rose’s decades-long ban and said that both exclusions are unfair. The president also spoke about the conversation he had with the MLB Commissioner regarding Rose's Hall of Fame induction.&quot;This is going to be like Pete Rose where, after over 4,000 Hits, they wouldn’t put him in the Hall of Fame until I spoke to the Commissioner, and he promised to do so, but it was essentially a promise not kept because he only “opened it up” when Pete died and, even then, he said that Pete Rose only got into the mix because of DEATH,&quot; Trump said.Finally, the most powerful men in America demanded the inclusion of Clemens in the Hall of Fame.&quot;We are not going to let that happen in the case of Roger Clemens. 354 Wins — Put him in NOW. He and his great family should not be forced to endure this “stupidity” any longer!,&quot; Trump added.How can Roger Clemens get into the Hall of Fame now?Roger Clemens, who last pitched in MLB in 2007, was on the Hall of Fame ballot for 10 consecutive years (2013–2022). But he couldn't get the required threshold of 75% to get into Cooperstown, with his best coming in 2022 at 65.2%. He no longer appears on the Hall of Fame ballot, as the 2022 year marked his final year of eligibility via Baseball Writers’ Association of America writers’ voting.The only way for Clemens to get inducted into the Hall of Fame now is through the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. To be elected, he needs 12 out of 16 committee votes (75%).However, new voting rules have made it tougher for players like Roger Clemens. Appearing on the 2022 committee ballot, he received fewer than five votes, because of which he will no longer be able to get his name in front of the committee again for three years. But that period will be over this year, meaning Clemens can appear in front of the committee again next year.