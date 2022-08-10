"Donaldson did something good?" "Where my Josh Donaldson haters at?" - New York Yankees fans electrified following 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson's moonshot helps team break 5-game losing streak

Josh Donaldson is starting to look like the 2015 version of himself. This is the player the New York Yankees expected when they traded for him in the spring. The 2015 American League MVP was the standout performer on the night and led his team to a 9-4 win over the Seattle Mariners.

The Yankee third-baseman went 4-5 with a home run on Monday night to continue his fine form over the past few weeks. He also had three runs and three RBIs in one of his most impressive outings this season. At a time when the Yankees are struggling while simultaneously dealing with injuries, fans are excited that the old Donaldson is back.

Aaron Judge also hit home run number 44 on a night when the Yankees bats finally opened up. The team is now 71-39 on the season and holds a comfortable 10.5-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays.

With Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo both out injured, Josh Donaldson will have an important role hitting behind Judge. His return to form couldn't have come at a better time for the Yankees, who have relied heavily on Judge for firepower.

The Yankees snapped a season-high five-game losing streak with this much-needed win.

Josh Donaldson hit 41 home runs and 123 RBIs during his 2015 MVP season

Josh Donaldson reacts after scoring on a triple by Aaron Hicks against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The win relieved some pressure off Aaron Boone and provided breathing room from the rest of the division. After a frustrating season, Donaldson has stepped up big time over the last two weeks.

Some fans may not understand how productive Donaldson was during his 2015 season. During his MVP year with the Toronto Blue Jays, Donaldson hit .297/.371/.568 with a .939 OPS. He hit 41 home runs, 123 RBIs and had 122 total runs. He led the AL in RBIs and finished in the top five in home runs.

Unfortunately, the move to New York hasn't turned out as many hoped. The organization, the media, and the fans have high expectations in New York.

The three-time All-Star is only hitting .231 this season. He has 11 home runs and 43 RBIs in 89 games. His .405 slugging percentage and .715 OPS are his lowest since 2012. Yankees fans expected better when they traded away Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela in exchange for the infielder.

The win seemed like more of a relief for fans after five losses. Judge is on track for Roger Maris's home run record, Josh Donaldson is hitting well, and Gerrit Cole is up next.

Instead of dwelling on the past, Yankees fans should be positive about their position in the league. If players like Donaldson continue to step up, a deep playoff run is definitely on the cards for the Yankees.

