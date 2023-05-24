They were high school teammates before Doug Mientkiewicz and Alex Rodriguez were teammates with the New York Yankees in 2007. Both players attended Westminister Christian High School in Miami.

Rodriguez was the top baseball player in his class, helping his school win a national championship in his junior year. A-Rod was selected as USA Baseball's Junior Player of the Year in his senior year.

As he helped his high school win a championship, you would think he'd have many friends from that team, but that's not the case. Mientkiewicz didn't hold back when he delivered his thoughts on his former teammate.

"I always said he was going to die a lonely man," said Doug Mientkiewicz.

Mientkiewicz isn't a fan of how Alex Rodriguez sometimes carries himself. He mentioned that A-Rod was sleeping at the table when they congratulated their high school coach for a milestone win.

Mientkiewicz also said that A-Rod is the only one from that high school team who doesn't keep in communication.

Rodriguez was eventually selected as the number-one overall pick in the 1993 MLB Draft, going to the Seattle Mariners. Mientkiewicz believes A-Rod felt he was too good for his old buddies.

This isn't the first case of beef between Alex Rodriguez and a New York Yankees teammate

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals

This isn't Alex Rodriguez's first time involved in some beef with an old New York Yankees teammate. A-Rod and Derek Jeter were nearly inseparable till one made comments in an interview that the other took to heart.

In 2001, Rodriguez was interviewed by Esquire. In the interview, he mentioned Jeter and how he's never had to lead a team before. A-Rod then took another jab at Jeter in saying he's not one of the players teams feared when playing the Yankees.

The comments hurt Jeter as he thought Rodriguez was a true friend. It caused a rift in their friendship that they couldn't fully recover from.

Jeter and A-Rod are friends now, but it's more of a working relationship than two old teammates being friends. It's unfortunate that this ever happened. Who knows how much better the two or the team would have been if it weren't for this debacle?

