“Drunkenness of winning a World Championship” – Aaron Boone reacts to Dodgers’ trash talk after World Series win

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2024 season as the betting favorites to win the World Series, and more than lived up to those expectations. Aside from a hard-fought battle against the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles faced little adversity en route to a championship, defeating the New York Yankees 4-1 in the World Series.

Following the team's World Series victory, several members of the Los Angeles Dodgers championship team, including Miguel Rojas and Joe Kelly had a few choice words for the Yankees.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelly may have been the most outspoken, saying on the Baseball Isn't Boring Podcast that the matchup a "mismatch from the get-go" and "if we had a playoff re-ranking, they would be ranked the eighth or ninth-best playoff team." It's not uncommon to see teams take shots at their opponents after a victory, however, several members of the Yankees felt that they went too far with it.

Expand Tweet

The topic was raised again on Tuesday during a press conference with New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. The veteran skipper was asked about the trash talking that some of the Los Angeles Dodgers players delivered following the victory, playing the likely frustrating situation it rather cool in front of the reporters.

"You didn't hear that from the Freemans, the Betts, the Ohtanis, the Kershaws of the world," Boone said of the players who spoke ill of the Yankees.

Although Aaron Boone did not say specifically which players were tallking trash, the fact that he listed Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Clayton Kershaw as those who didn't could have been a veiled shot at Joe Kelly. The veteran reliever did not make a single appearance in the postseason after being left off the Dodgers roster with a shoulder injury.

"Sometimes you're coming off the drunkenness of winning a World Championship and some guys are more inclined to spout off and be a little more colorful than others. That's their right, they won, again, hopefully we're in that position and do things a little better," Boone continued.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have some of the best odds to win the World Series per FanGraphs

Baseball is unpredictable, however, if everything plays out in 2025 as projected by FanGraphs, there is a good chance that there could be a World Series rematch between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

According to FanGraphs, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the highest odds in the National League to win the World Series with 23.6% chance. On the American League side, the New York Yankees have the highest odds of any AL team with 7.4%. If Aaron Boone and the Yankees were looking to get their revenge in the World Series, they could have another shot this upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback