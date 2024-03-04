"Dude got Scherzer money" - MLB fans in disbelief as Phillies ace Zack Wheeler inks record-shattering $126,000,000 contract extension

On March 4, Zack Wheeler agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Phillies for a truly eye-watering amount of money. The right handed starter will earn $126 million over the next three years, marking the largest contract in franchise history.

The figure gives the 33-year-old an average contract value of $42 million, and will replace Wheeler's five-year, $118 million from 2019, which will expire at the end of the 2024 season.

"Wheeler deal with Phillies: $126M. 3 years. No options." - Jon Heyman

In response to the announcement of the truly astronomical sum, fans were quick to chime in. Many were simply in awe of the amount of money that Zack Wheeler will now earn, which is just about $1 million less than Max Scherzer's 2021 deal with the New York Mets, which was the highest in MLB history.

A former first-round draft pick, Wheeler has been dominant since he joined the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. A former NL innings and strikeout leader, the Georgia-native went 13-6 in 2023, pitching to a 3.61 ERA across 192 innings, winning a Gold Glove and coming in sixth in Cy Young voting.

For the Phillies, inking Wheeler is a strong endorsement of the rotation that allowed the team to get to Game 7 of the NLCS last season, and Game 6 of the World Series in 2022. In November, the Phillies signed ace Aaron Nola to a seven-year, $172 million contract. Alongside Wheeler, Nola represents the keystone of the team's pitching corps.

In addition to nearly claiming the record for the largest contract ever, Zack Wheeler's inking is the largest extension ever signed. Moreover, the lack of opt-outs means that, in all likelihood, Wheeler will be in Philly until after the end of the 2026 season.

Zack Wheeler has spent years working toward his extension

In 2016, when he missed an entire season due to Tommy John surgery, Wheeler was making just slightly over $500,000. Now, after having the opportunity to show his team his worth, the 6-foot-4 thrower is in line for many multiples of that amount. Referring to teammate Nola's deal last year, Wheeler claimed:

"I want to be paid on how I've done, what they expect out of me. It's not all about the money to me. I took less to come here and be in a good spot, be happy. I do want what I feel like I've earned."

After earning the trust of both teammates and fans, Zack Wheeler is now one of the highest-paid athletes around. It appears as though he also got what he believed he earned.

