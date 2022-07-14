"Dude is a phenom. Can't deny facts." "GOATANI IS MY KING" - Shohei Ohtani sets Los Angeles Angels record on his way to 6th straight win, utterly dominates Houston Astros

Shohei Ohtani seems to be kicking down barriers and setting records almost every day. The reigning American League MVP fanned 12 Houston Astros batters in six innings in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-1 victory on Wednesday.

The Halos snapped a five-game losing streak, all thanks to the league's best two-way player. Ohtani added a triple and two RBIs as a designated hitter just for good measure.

The 28-year-old phenom joins Nolan Ryan as the only other Angels pitcher to strike out 10 or more opposition batters in four consecutive games.

The hurler-batter also became just the sixth player to have at least 45 strikeouts and one or fewer earned runs in a four-game span since 1913.

Ohtani issued his first earned run to Yuli Gurriel in the fourth inning, breaking his 33 2/3 innings of not issuing a run.

The Angels have won just three of their last 13 games. All of those wins were, of course, started by Ohtani.

Los Angeles Angels fans gush over Shohei Ohtani's performance

The Los Angeles Angels have now tied the three-game series against the Houston Astros at one game apiece. Shohei Ohtani has continued to torch the Astros with every start he's made against them.

In three starts against Houston, the AL MVP has given up just two earned runs across 16 2/3 innings with 33 strikeouts. The hurler continues to be a thorn in the side for the Astros.

Ohtani has now tied his win total from his 2021 MVP-winning campaign, and the season has barely exceeded its halfway point.

Ohtani has showcased his unicorn abilities and has stated over and over again that he cares more about winning than individual accolades. It's really just up to the Angels to step up and support their once-in-a-generation teammate.

