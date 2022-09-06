"Dude’s been a flop since coming to NY" "Him and DJ are cooked for the rest of the season" - New York Yankees fans express their frustration after Giancarlo Stanton exited today's game with an apparent injury

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton might be headed for another tenure on the shelf after he fouled a ball off the top of his foot. The All-Star slugger made his return on August 25, after missing more than a month of play due to an achilles injury.
"Giancarlo Stanton was in pain after this swing. He finished his at bat but was pinch-hit for in the 8th inning" - @ Talkin' Yanks
The incident happened in the sixth inning of the New York Yankees' 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Giancarlo Stanton stayed in the game until the eighth inning, but was visibly in pain and was eventually replaced by Aaron Hicks.
New York Yankees fans, of course, lamented the situation as the team could face another setback.
Fortunately, the X-rays came back negative and it seems Staton would avoid a lengthy spell off the field. Although his status is still day-to-day and will be monitored and evaluated, he will likely miss a couple of games.
The Yankees fans are understandably fed up at this point as Harrison Bader is yet to make an appearance in the team's outfield. Newacquisition Andrew Benintendi is also out for the foreseeable future with an injury of his own.
Giancarlo Stanton's rocky 2022 season
Giancarlo Stanton's current term with the Yankees is either a feast or famine. The Home Run Derby winner is batting .214/.297/.750 with 24 home runs and 64 RBIs.
Stanton continues to be plagued with injuries. He has already had two stints in the IL this year; one for a calf injury in May, and the other for Achilles tendonitis that kept him out for a good chunk in August.
With the Yankees hemorrhaging for solutions in the outfield, they have tapped the services of youngsters Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera, deputizing them.
The 32-year-old slugger has been one of the premier performers for the Yankees in the postseason in recent years. Another possible injury concern would certainly derail the Yankees' chances of finishing the regular season cleanly and would surely disrupt their playoff momentum.
It would be interesting to see what New York Yankees club skipper Aaron Boone has in store to handle these tumultuous times for the club.