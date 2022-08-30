New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was spotted at a club with actress Priscilla Quintana following the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles

Per the latest reports, Giancarlo Stanton, the designated hitter and outfielder for the New York Yankees, is seeing actress and model Priscilla Quintana. The pair were spotted together at a nightclub after the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

However, the two have not confirmed their relationship. Additionally, they also do not follow each other on Instagram. It's strange! Perhaps they want to keep their relationship hushed and shield it from the limelight. As a prominent MLB player, Giancarlo Stanton's life is frequently the subject of media attention, and any lapse in the relationship could go viral.

"Giancarlo Stanton sparks dating buzz with actress Priscilla Quintana." - New York Post

Stanton and Quintana have been engaging in social media PDA, though.

When Giancarlo was given All-Star MVP honors in July 2022, Priscilla posted an IG Story congratulating him She even tagged Giancarlo with a heart emoji.

Priscilla congratulated Giancarlo after he won the MLB All-Star MVP title.

Stanton previously dated Maxim Magazine model Chase Carter.

Giancarlo Stanton has returned to the New York Yankees lineup from the injured list

Owing to left Achilles tendinitis, Stanton was placed on the injured list in July 2022. Now that New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes is on the injured lList with a groin injury, Stanton has been reactivated.

After the Yankees versus Oakland Athletics game on August 26, Stanton spoke about his performance on the field after a month's gap.

"I felt pretty good. I was pretty happy with my bats. I was in and out of my timing a little bit, pitch-by-pitch, a little expected, but I think I did a decent job of making adjustments mid at-bat."

"Yankees destroy A's in Giancarlo Stanton's return to lineup." - New York Post

On Thursday, the Yankees defeated the Athletics 13-4. After playing in two consecutive games, he was not included in the lineup for Saturday's game.

