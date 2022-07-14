"Dude is sooo young and such a beast" "He's going over the roof of Dodger stadium" - MLB fans thrilled with addition of Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez to the Home Run Derby

The lineup for the Home Run Derby is still being finalized, but MLB fans love the inclusion of Seattle Mariners' centerfielder Julio Rodriguez. He was one of the game's top prospects before making his MLB debut this season with the Mariners. While he is one of the best rookies in the American League, his efforts have been somewhat underappreciated.

Being in the Pacific Northwest is a natural disadvantage when it comes to popularity, so this is a huge moment for Rodriguez. A strong showing could cement him as one of the league's best young players.

The MLB announced Rodriguez's participation in this year's Home Run Derby on Twitter.

This immediately sent fans' imaginations running wild. The last rookie to win this competition was Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. There is hope that the Seattle Mariners star can join him in the record books.

The All-Star weekend is all about celebrating the stars of the league, with the Home Run Derby showcasing the best power hitters. With 15 homers on the season and a batting average of .274, Julio Rodriguez has earned his spot.

The Home Run Derby is always an exciting part of the festivities. This young stud will be looking to steal the show.

MLB fans hope Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez shows off his immense power

Julio Rodriguez swinging for the fences

The Seattle Mariners have been without a bonefide superstar for a long time, so they hope they have now found one. Julio Rodriguez has a chance to declare his arrival in a big way to the MLB world at the Home Run Derby.

It will be an uphill battle for Rodriguez to win. Some fans believe that his lack of experience will be his undoing.

Delusional Cards Fan @Granth3Goat @MLB @JRODshow44 @TMobile Lets go, I don't think he'll win since it'll be his first time, but it'll be cool for him to show off what he can do. @MLB @JRODshow44 @TMobile Lets go, I don't think he'll win since it'll be his first time, but it'll be cool for him to show off what he can do.

The main storyline going into this year's Home Run Derby is New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso going for his third-straight victory. If Julio Rodriguez hopes to play spoiler to that narrative, he will have to focus.

Former Oakland Athletics pitcher Dallas Braeden is also a big fan of this move, and is excited to see what Rodriguez can do.

There is only one way Julio Rodriguez's time at the Home Run Derby could be improved for Seattle Mariners fans. It might take some convincing, but would be an instant classic.

Julio Rodriguez will be representing the Seattle Mariners at the Home Run Derby, and MLB fans could not be happier. Getting to see a truly great young player compete against the best the league has to offer is a special treat.

