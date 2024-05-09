“Dude was walking to third like he’s playing a rec league softball game” – Yankees fans furious as Gleyber Torres baserunning blunder ends inning

It has been a rough go of things lately for Gleyber Torres. The New York Yankees infielder has found himself in a number of questionable plays and poor performances at the plate. The 27-year-old has struggled mightily this season, something that has not won him any new fans among the team's supporters.

Heading into Wednesday's action against the Houston Astros, Gleyber Torres owned a .216 batting average with a home run and seven RBIs. Even though the infielder has not performed at the plate this season, it's a number of his mental lapses and errors throughout the year that have raised eyebrows.

Another such play happened on Wednesday afternoon as Torres found himself in the middle of a base running blunder. Admittedly, there were probably more people to blame on the play such as Anthony Volpe and the third base coach. However, Yankees fans have placed the blame on the struggling former All-Star.

"Don’t want to keep piling on Gleyber, but he HAS to be more intentional with that steal on a 2 out 3-2 count. Dude was walking to third like he’s playing a rec league softball game" - One fan posted

"Another day another reminder Gleyber Torres will not be a Yankee next season" - Another said

After Juan Soto reached first base on a close play, there was confusion on the basepaths with both Gleyber Torres and Anthony Volpe close to third base. With two outs in the inning, many fans questioned why Torres decided to turn around instead of going home. The decision and confusion led to the inning-ending final out.

"Gleyber no iq on field and running bases. no field awareness" - One fan noted

"There’s no confusion…Gleyber has the baseball iq of a potato" - Another fan chimed in

The frustration about the play among New York Yankees fans has spread to social media, with a number of the team calling for Gleyber to be removed from the lineup. Many have pointed out that Oswaldo Peraza is nearing his return and he could easily take his place in the lineup.

"It’s as if Gleyber has no idea he’s in a contract year and Peraza may be knocking on the door to his job very soon" - Another frustrated fan shared

Some Yankees fans have trolled Gleyber Torres over his pending free agency

This was supposed to be a huge year for Gleyber Torres. The veteran infielder is in the final year of his contract, which tends to be a time when players give it their all to attempt and secure a lucrative offseason deal.

"Gleyber is a net negative rn . He needs to remember it’s his contract year" - One fan shared

This is something that frustrated Yankees fans have pointed out, saying Torres is seemingly unaware that he will need a new contract for the 2025 season. Although it is early in the year, it appears that New York Yankees fans are over the once-beloved infielder.

