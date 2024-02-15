Gleyber Torres Contract: New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman says no extension talks have taken place

Gleyber Torres is entering the final season of his contract with the New York Yankees. He will earn $14,200,00 through arbitration before becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

Some Bronx Bombers fans hope it does not come to that and would like to see the front office sign him to an extension. He is coming off a bounceback year with the club, hitting .273/.347/.453 with 25 home runs and 68 RBIs.

However, Torres could very well become a free agent following the completion of the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman stated they had not discussed an extension with Torres yet, per The New York Post's Greg Joyce.

Torres' future with the Yankees is in question. This is especially true when you consider the team was looking to trade him last season during the trade deadline, but it never fell through.

Gleyber Torres is not the only Yankees player approaching free agency

Torres is not the only Yankees player set to become a free agent following the end of the season. Juan Soto is also playing in the final year of his current contract.

Given his status as one of the best hitters in the league, it will be tough to extend him. He will certainly be looking for a monster contract, especially as it will be his age-25 season this year.

Soto will earn a $31 million salary this season through arbitration. However, many believe he will get a contract in the $540 million range.

That is quite the contract, but somebody like Soto is worth it. While his ability at the plate is spectacular, he is also somebody that a team can count on. Last season, he did not miss a single regular-season game, something that has become increasingly rare.

