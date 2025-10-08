"Dudes hate towards Yankees needs to be studied" - Aaron Judge fans react to Red Sox legend picking Cal Raleigh to win AL MVP award

The American League MVP race is ultimately down to two spectacular combatants in the form of Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and Mariners backstop Cal Raleigh. Both sluggers have had noteworthy regular seasons with Judge having clinched the batting title while Raleigh cemented himself in the history books with the most single-season home runs for a catcher and a switch-hitter at 60.This led to debates spawning as to who between the two stars deserve the ultimate award. While a considerable part of the baseball sphere have selected Aaron Judge due to his eye-popping averages, others have argued that Raleigh should win due to the demanding nature of being an everyday catcher. One such member of the Raleigh MVP club is Red Sox legend David Ortiz who professed his support for Raleigh. This raised eyebrows from Judge and Yankee fans given Ortiz's reputation of trolling the fanbase.Friedisking @h27512976LINKOfc papi picked cal lmao that dudes hate towards the Yankees needs to be studiedDolphin Dan @NJPHINSFANATICLINKIt’s hard to take David Ortiz seriously, ever.⋆ @ThaaYankeesWin_LINKPapi don’t know ball lol. That last comment is hilarious. We know the facts.While Ortiz have made fun of the Yankees fanbase and has been a thorn in its side during his playing days, it was not amiss that he was being dead serious about supporting Raleigh in the AL MVP race. His comments, needless to say, further berated the fanbase that already had animosity with him that can be traced as far back as the early 2000s.antonio @bigtone76LINKOrtiz is such a yankee haterRandy @RandyS888LINKOf course papi isn't picking Judge...lolDestroy @DestroyL23LINKThe only argument they have for this is he’s a catcherWhatever the case maybe, this year's AL MVP race is surely gearing up to be one of the most polarizing ones in recent memory.Aaron Judge's brilliant display keeps Yankees' season aliveYankees captain Aaron Judge silenced all doubters after an all-time performance in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Blue Jays that salvaged the season for the squad. Judge finished the contest by going three-for-four with a home run, a double, four RBIs, and three runs scored. The captain's stellar night was further highlighted in the bottom of the fourth inning after he clubbed a 99.7 MPH fastball that was outside the zone on an 0-2 count and then proceeded to send it to the fair side of the foul pole. The game-tying three-run home run sparked a comeback after the Yankees looked dazed and defeated after going down by as low as 6-1 in the game.Jazz Chisholm Jr. would then build up on Judge's efforts with his first home run of the postseason to claim the lead for the hosts. In addition, Austin Wells and Ben Rice also added to the scoring charts as the Yankees earned a memorable 9-6 comeback win against the Jays to keep their postseason hopes alive.