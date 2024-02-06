"Dump the ace and add junk in its place" - MLB fans unimpressed by Brewers signing Jakob Junis as Corbin Burnes' potential replacement

Jakob Junis is currently in an agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers as they continue with their off-season deals. The Brewers have agreed to a $7 million contract for the former San Francisco Giants pitcher.

The Brewers have shocked many fans after trading their ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. Milwaukee's trade was unexpected, and most fans were upset about Burnes' departure. Adding the new pitcher to their starting rotation extended their frustration as they trolled the team's decision.

The Brewers fans reacted to Junis being a potential Burnes replacement. One fan stated that it was a strange signing, while another said signing him and giving up Burnes was not a great decision.

"Yes sign Junis to replace Burnes. World Series here we come," wrote one fan on X.

"Why ? We needed another arm and we always make pitchers better," wrote another fan.

The comments continued to pour in as most Brewers fans remained pretty upset.

"Bet Brewers fans love this one. Dump their ace and add junk in its place," added another angry fan.

Brewers sign Junis for pitching depth amid Burnes departure

Signing Junis is not a replacement for Burnes, according to the Brewers. Burnes has been an incredible pitcher and the ace for Milwaukee. Junis was limited to playing in his previous season, and his numbers can't be compared to Burnes.

The Brewers will pay the right-handed pitcher $4 million this season and a $3 million buyout with a mutual option. The 31-year-old pitcher has been limited in his performance with only 40 appearances for the Giants last season.

In those 40 appearances, he made only four starts. He held a 3.87 ERA with a 4-3 record and a WHIP of 1.29. Despite being a seasoned pitcher, there is still room for improvement. His career with the Kansas City Royals was pretty decent, but he was still not one of the top pitchers.

One advantage is that he can also be used as a relieving pitcher. Milwaukee will surely make use of his talent as they enter the new season. However, it is no surprise that he will need plenty of support from the plate. On the other hand, trading Burnes has weakened their starting rotation.

