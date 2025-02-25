Dustin May's wife Millie pens heartfelt message after Dodgers pitcher returns to mound after life-threatening esophageal tear

Following undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, LA Dodgers starter Dustin May was all set to return in July before he encountered a life-threatening situation.

Ad

Just around that time, May was having dinner with his friends when a piece of salad got stuck in his throat. He had to be rushed to the hospital where the doctors told him to undergo emergency esophagus surgery.

On Sunday, the right-hander returned to the mound to pitch against the San Diego Padres in a spring training game. He pitched one inning, which he ended with a strikeout, following which he seemed to hide his emotions behind the glove while heading to the dugout.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His wife, Millie, summed up those emotional moments perfectly through a heartwarming post on social media.

"So proud of you Dustin! I don’t have the words to explain what you have endured the past almost 2 years… but I am so grateful you are here and able to do what you love. Rooting for you always and love seeing your name in the lineup 💙⚾️," she wrote in the caption.

Ad

The post included glimpses from the game he started.

Ad

Dustin May speaks about last year's horrific moment when a piece of salad got stuck in his throat

In the postgame presser, Dustin May recalled what actually happened that led to him undergoing emergency surgery. He said that after the salad piece got stuck, he first attempted to clear it by drinking water, which didn't work.

Ad

“As soon as the water hit the salad in my throat, just full body-on-fire,” May said. “Rushed to the ER. Got a CAT scan. Drank some contrast fluid. Contrast fluid did not go to my stomach -- [it] went in my chest.”

May went to St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, where he was advised to get an emergency procedure done before the condition got worse.

Ad

“[The salad] just got lodged in my throat a certain way. Instead of going down, it went out,” May said. “I would have been six feet under that night.”

After the emergency surgery, Dustin May remained hospitalized for 11 days, during which IVs were the only way he could take in nutrients. May said now that the situation has gone by, he's happy.

Ad

“I was very close to getting back when I tore my esophagus,” May said. "I was in a really, really great spot. It really sucked when it happened. I’m back to where I was then. I’m happy.”

The pitcher reportedly lost several pounds but now has gained to get back in good shape. With the 2025 season, he's aiming to lock down a spot for himself in what appears to be a competitive field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback