Cedric Mullins homered in the ninth innings of the game against the Houston Astros as the Baltimore Orioles scrapped their way past the defending champions.

The game between the division rivals delivered as it went right down to the wire. Cedric Mullins with his three-run shot in the ninth against Ryan Presley snatched the lead from the AL West team.

Ryan O'Hearn and Austin Hays secured lead-off singles in the frame after the first out. Mullins who then came to the box had a strong at-bat. On a 2-1 count he drove a slider to deep right-center field for a 425 feet dinger.

Ryan Pressly's blown save handed him the loss on the night. Despite earning the three runs and go-ahead shot, manager Dusty Baker trusted him on the mound. Pressly gave away another walk before getting the final two outs via Ks.

He is now 3-5 this season but despite his losses, the Astros reliever has been strong for the team with an ERA of 3.48 and a high 10.48 K/9 rate.

Even though they lost on the night, Baker applauded his team's efforts. He did comment on the final innings saying that the Orioles got away with one after Pressly had been pitching strong:

"That was devastating. That hurt a lot. That was a tough loss. Pressly hadn't thrown in a few days. He was throwing it good, just hung a slider on Mullins. That's tough. Yeah, I'm ok with it. If it don't work-whatchu gonna do? Sometimes they make a great play," Dusty Baker said.

Astros retain lead at the top of the AL West despite loss

Despite losing on the night, the Astros remained ahead in the AL West race. They kept their 1.5-game lead over the Texas Rangers as a result of the latter losing against the Boston Red Sox on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Orioles stretched their lead at the top of the AL East and are now 2.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays.