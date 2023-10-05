Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa cemented his reputation as a premier postseason performer yet again. He impressed fans with his defensive prowess during the team's wild-card series victory against the Blue Jays.

The Twins convincingly took the series with a 2-0 sweep. They will now face the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

Correa had served the Astros for seven years, playing a pivotal role in their 2017 World Series victory. This makes for an interesting matchup as the star competes against his former team.

In response to Carlos Correa's impending clash with the Astros, Houston manager Dusty Baker shared his perspective with Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

"We’re not playing Carlos, we’re playing the Twins," Baker said.

The wild-card series win marked the Twins’ first playoff series triumph since 2002.

Twins' Carlos Correa turned heads with his remarkable wild-card performance against the Toronto Blue Jays

Carlos Correa's batting prowess was evident throughout the series, particularly with a crucial bases-loaded RBI single in Game 2. However, it was his defensive genius and sharp baseball instincts that truly stood out in both games.

In Game 1, there was an incredible impromptu throw at home base which cut down Bo Bichette. In Game 2, Correa made a decisive pickoff of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at second. This move effectively halted the Blue Jays' most promising rally in the fifth inning.

With a .711 OPS, Correa's plate performance during the regular season has been the least productive in his career. There is speculation that a lingering plantar fasciitis in his left foot has impacted his ability to swing effectively.

However, it now seems that Correa is back on a hot streak. The Twins re-signed Correa to a six-year, $200,000,000 contract in 2023.