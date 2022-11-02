In what can only be described as one of the ugliest games in World Series history, Lance McCullers gave up five home runs (the most in World Series history). His poor performance came in Game 3 of the Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

McCullers was peppered with seven runs in just 4 1/3 innings and many criticized skipper Dusty Baker for not pulling the plug on the starter sooner. One particular spectator was MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis, who shared his thoughts on Baker's seemingly late and confusing decision.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Dusty Baker must HATE Lance McCullers. The whole WORLD knew the Phillies had something on him nine home runs ago. Dusty Baker must HATE Lance McCullers. The whole WORLD knew the Phillies had something on him nine home runs ago.

The hurler gave up a two-run shot to Bryce Harper in the first and solo homers to Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh in the second. He also conceded a two-run home run to Kyle Schwarber and a solo home run to Rhys Hoskins in the fifth inning. McCullers was subsequently replaced by Ryne Stanek.

It was McCullers' first World Series start since Game 7 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will evidently be a start to forget for the 29-year-old.

Lance McCullers last World Series start (prior to 2022)

Lance McCullers is the longest-serving pitcher on the Houston Astros' main roster and the second-longest-serving player after Jose Altuve. He is one of the few pitchers left on the Astros hurler staff that won the 2017 World Series. McCullers made his debut in 2015 on the team's main roster and in 2017, he was selected to his first All-Star team.

When he last made a World Series appearance in 2017, he was opposite Yu Darvish in their Fall Classic Game 7 clash against the LA Dodgers. McCullers made a brief 2 1/3 innings appearance but was spotless, not giving up a run or a hit while fanning out three Dodger batters. The Astros won the game 5-1 along with the World Series.

