Lance McCullers Jr. Stats: The Astros Pitcher's 2022 Postseason Stats

Hard-throwing righty Lance McCullers Jr. of the Houston Astros is set to face Noah Syndergaard of the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series. The showdown between the two pitchers will be extra meaningful as both pitchers have had to overcome Tommy John Surgery to get back to this stage.

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics Lance McCullers Jr. will pitch in the World Series tonight for the first time since 2017 game 7. Lance McCullers Jr. will pitch in the World Series tonight for the first time since 2017 game 7. https://t.co/YcggVxbsFM

While McCullers has only faced the Phillies once this season, he did have a decent outing despite being charged with the loss. In his lone appearance against the Phillies, he surrendered one run on six hits. At the same time, he recorded five strikeouts over six innings.

Despite his short track record against the Phillies, Lance McCullers has pitched over 68 innings in his postseason career. Having appeared in 11 different series in his career, McCullers has posted a strong 2.77 ERA and record 75 strikeouts.

scurf.eth @NickScurfield People forget how good Lance McCullers was last year in LA. Shut out the Dodgers in front of the biggest and most hostile crowd of the MLB season. He’s gonna rip it in Game 3 People forget how good Lance McCullers was last year in LA. Shut out the Dodgers in front of the biggest and most hostile crowd of the MLB season. He’s gonna rip it in Game 3 https://t.co/g4E23xQNuC

En route to the World Series title in 2017, McCullers would pitch to a 1-0 record after a dominant 7.2 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He recorded six strikeouts while allowing three earned runs on seven hits. The Astros went on to win the World Series four games to three, securing their first World Series title in franchise history.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan From @GetUpESPN earlier today, I talked about how MLB would love to change the narrative on the sign-stealing scandal — and at this point how difficult that is. Would stripping the Astros’ 2017 World Series title satisfy the ire from both the players and the public? From @GetUpESPN earlier today, I talked about how MLB would love to change the narrative on the sign-stealing scandal — and at this point how difficult that is. Would stripping the Astros’ 2017 World Series title satisfy the ire from both the players and the public? https://t.co/J3Y5cwEnwJ

However, that championship will forever be tainted as the Houston Astros were discovered to have been using a series of video equipment to run a sign-stealing scheme that was uncovered in 2019.

Can Lance McCullers topple the power-hitting Phillies?

Again, McCullers has not faced the Phillies often in his career. However, in the limited sample size against Philadelphia, he has produced mixed results from the Phillies' top stars. In one game against the Phils, Lance held Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto to one hit, but Kyle Schwarber hit a home run off the Astros flamethrower in the only game he saw him.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS



Kyle Schwarber so close to HR’s twice in the at-bat Kyle Schwarber so close to HR’s twice in the at-bat 😮 https://t.co/3Rd5QDy0PM

Game 3 of the World Series is set to kick-off at 8:03 p.m. EST at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

