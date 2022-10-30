"McCullers seems a sus sometimes", "I wonder why the flip-flop?" - Houston Astros fans divided over recently announced pitching lineup for Games 3 and 4 of the 2022 World Series

Following the Game 2 defeat of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Houston Astros have named their next two probable starters. They will take Sunday off to travel to Philadelphia and resume play Monday night.

When they do, they will feature a rotation in reverse of the one they planned to employ in their four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the ALCS.

Game 3 will see Lance McCullers Jr. start and he will be followed by Cristian Javier in Game 4. Given Javier's dominance in recent outings, fans are wondering about Dusty Baker's decision to put McCullers Jr. in for Game 3 instead of him.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Game 3: Lance McCullers Jr

Game 4: Cristian Javier

Astros fans aren't sure the decision will work out as Baker intends. Others even think McCullers Jr. shouldn't be starting either game.

J.Cortinas @JoCo361 @michaelschwab13 I want that flipped & Hunter Brown Game 5.

Lisa McDermott @bluewhale722 @michaelschwab13 Actually love McCullers Jr in this matchup. Guys a dog and not afraid. And Syndegard does not scare the stros. We steal game three and game five and win at home in six.

SullyThe2nd @SullyThe2nd @michaelschwab13 LMJ will shove and Javi will go deep

The team is hoping their pitching lineup works as expected and gets them key wins in Games 3 and 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

What are the Houston Astros' chances of taking home the World Series title?

With Lance McCullers Jr. and Cristian Javier tabbed for the next two games, the Astros are hoping to earn two wins before giving the ball to their ace, Justin Verlander, for Game 5.

Championship Series - Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees - Game 3.

Should that be the case, they will be able to close out the series on enemy turf and forget about the stunning Game 1 collapse at home. After they were able to win Game 2 and tie this World Series, they have a 65% chance of winning the overall series, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Houston entered as overwhelming favorites. Historically, there has only been one matchup between two teams in the World Series with a larger win disparity.

In 1906, the 116-win Chicago Cubs entered against the 93-win Chicago White Sox. Now, it's the 106-win Astros against the 87-win Phillies.

Clearly, Houston is a significantly better team, and splitting two games in Houston doesn't serve to change the expected outcome by much.

However, heavily favored teams are not always victorious. Even last year, Houston entered as heavy favorites over a 88-win Atlanta Braves team and lost. Stealing a game on the road is part of the blueprint of stealing a series over a better team, and the Phillies seem to be on track.

They've had an improbable run to the World Series. They may still be heavy underdogs, but that improbable run could still end in baseball immortality.

