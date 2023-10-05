Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley has been dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder. It has cost him time out of the lineup during the back end of the regular season.

With the playoffs underway, the organization is not sure how much they are going to be able to get out of him. They could use him in the lineup, but they do not want to see him get injured even further.

Houston Astros beat writer Chandler Rome believes manager Dusty Baker must utilize Brantley carefully. If he can do this, the Astros have a good shot at making it out of the ALDS.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Baker must be mindful to pick the right matchups and spots to use him," Chandler Rome wrote.

While Michael Brantley is playing injured, the Minnesota Twins have just two left-handed relievers on their postseason roster. This matches up well for the slugging outfielder, as he has mashed right-handed pitching.

He has only played in 15 games this season, but he has been sharp when in the lineup. He slashed .278/.398/.426 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Expand Tweet

However, Michael Branltey looks more than ready for the ALDS to begin. He was seen hitting in the cages on Thursday, and took reliever Hector Neris into the Crawford Boxes.

Houston Astros will get a boost if Michael Brantley can perform

Michael Brantley

If Michael Brantley can push through the pain and perform, he will give the Astros a huge boost in the postseason. They already won the American League West without him.

This team has really turned the corner in the second half of the season. It started the year off shaky, but managed to find itself and play inspired baseball.

This roster has the capabilities to repeat as World Series champion. Offensively, the Astros do not have many holes in their lineup. The same thing can be said about their pitching staff as well.

Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez have been spectacular this season, and Jose Altuve has recovered from his fractured thumb that happened during the World Baseball Classic.

On the pitching side, Framber Valdez has stepped up as the team's ace. They also added Justin Verlander to bulk up the roation at the trade deadline.

Expand Tweet

This is a strong team that has the talent to win another World Series this season. However, the Twins are riding a high from their first postseason series victory since 2002.