Dusty Baker News: Former Houston Astros manager reunites with San Francisco Giants in advisory role

Former Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has reportedly joined the San Francisco Giants as a special assistant. The World Series-winning manager will assist Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi in his new role.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the former Astros and Giants manager's decision to join San Francisco on Monday.

"The San Francisco Giants make one of the greatest free agent signings of the winter: Future Hall of Fame manager, Dusty Baker," Nightengale tweeted. "Baker was hired as a special assistant to work with Farhan Zaidi in baseball operations while also assisting president Larry Baer on the ownership side."

Baker's new role shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone as the former Astros manager was reportedly looking for an advisory role after calling time on his illustrious managerial career last year.

"I've still got a lot to offer. Baseball has been my life," Baker said after his retirement. "I have a lifetime of knowledge, much more than those who have never played the game."

Dusty Baker's managerial career began with the Giants

Life seems to have come full circle for the revered MLB figure as Baker started his managerial career with the Giants in 1993. He managed the club for 10 seasons, winning the NL Manager of the Year award on three occasions.

"I'm also actually talking to the Giants," Baker told Jason Dumas and F.P. Santangelo in December. "I talked to Larry Baer the other day about the possibility of maybe even joining them, and so we just have to see how things work out for all of us."

However, Baker's crowning moment came with the Houston Astros in 2022, when he guided the club to winning the World Series. He announced his retirement after the Astros failed to defend their crown in the World Series last season.

