Jordan Montgomery tossed 6.1 scoreless innings in an ALCS Game 1 victory, and everyone had a ton of praise for Mike Maddux. The pitching coach has been credited several different ways for his work with Montgomery and the rest of the pitching staff, and that includes Dusty Baker.

Baker had nothing but high praise for the coach after Montgomery's gem via MLB.com:

“Mike Maddux is one of the best at game planning."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim, who was on the receiving end of the outing, echoed that sentiment:

“Mike is a true wizard when he makes his mound visits. You never know what you’re going to get. He can crack a joke or give you words of encouragement. He’s probably the best at calming the pitcher down and getting back to work."

He continued:

“We fell in a little trap when we went with the soft stuff and that’s when they got those base hits. We got back to what he does best, and that’s filling the zone with some heaters.”

The Houston Astros were stymied by Montgomery and the Rangers' pen. He struck out six, including three on Yordan Alvarez. No one has done that in the playoffs before.

Mike Maddux, Jordan Montgomery stifle Astros

Mike Maddux was the St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach after Jordan Montgomery was traded from the New York Yankees. He helped unlock the left-handed pitcher and turned him into a dominant force.

Jordan Montgomery credited Mike Maddux

At the 2023 Trade Deadline, the ace was again traded. This time, he joined the Rangers, where Mike Maddux had been hired as the pitching coach. He was instrumental in their run to the playoffs, and he has been helped by Maddux.

Montgomery was a solid pitcher for the Yankees, but he truly upped his game with the help of Maddux. Now, the Rangers are one game closer to the World Series thanks to a stunning performance. It's not often that Justin Verlander is outdueled at home, but that's what Montgomery and the Rangers did.